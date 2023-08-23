Vijaya Diagnostic Centre: Expanding its reach with an eye on margins

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre posted a good improvement in its financials in Q1FY24.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Strong revenue & EBITDA growth in the quarter gone by Ramp-up in new centers; pricing has stabilised Expansion through hub-and-spoke model to guide medium-term growth Key watch for margins: high end-radiology tests, wellness packages and expansion into new areas Vijaya Diagnostic Centre (VDC; CMP: Rs 479, Market Cap: Rs 4,893 crore) posted a good improvement in its financials in Q1FY24. The pricing environment appears to be holding up in an otherwise competitive industry. The company’s holistic diagnostic offerings, wherein nearly 37 percent of...