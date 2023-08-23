English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre: Expanding its reach with an eye on margins

    Steady growth profile, strong regional presence, and a higher focus on radiology give the company an edge in a highly competitive industry.

    Lekha Badlani-Jhamnani
    Anubhav Sahu
    August 23, 2023 / 10:03 AM IST
    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre: Expanding its reach with an eye on margins

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre posted a good improvement in its financials in Q1FY24.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights: Strong revenue & EBITDA growth in the quarter gone by Ramp-up in new centers; pricing has stabilised Expansion through hub-and-spoke model to guide medium-term growth Key watch for margins: high end-radiology tests, wellness packages and expansion into new areas Vijaya Diagnostic Centre (VDC; CMP: Rs 479, Market Cap: Rs 4,893 crore) posted a good improvement in its financials in Q1FY24. The pricing environment appears to be holding up in an otherwise competitive industry. The company’s holistic diagnostic offerings, wherein nearly 37 percent of...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Thermal power capex warms up

      Aug 22, 2023 / 02:45 PM IST

      In today's edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: September may turn the market fortunes, rail freight traffic stutters, boycotting...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: The road to 2047 

      Aug 12, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST

      According to an RBI study, we need to grow real GDP by 7.6 percent per annum to be a developed economy. And that target is eminent...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers