GeM has transformed government procurement 

Procurement

Highlight Procurement through the GeM portal stood at around Rs 2 lakh crore in FY23 compared to only Rs 7,027 crore in FY20. The government expects procurement for FY24 would exceed Rs 3 lakh crore. With more than 3.2 million listed products and more than 2. 8 lakh service offerings, GeM caters to more than 67,000 government buyer organisations. An independent study by the World Bank and IIM Lucknow estimated an average of 10 percent savings from the median price. Indian governments are generally...