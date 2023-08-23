What is good for the Indian consumer will be good for Indian manufacturing

A better way to gauge how well India has done in manufacturing may be to look at manufacturing’s share in GDP – as well as how much we import vs how much we export in manufacturing.

Highlights: The share of manufacturing in India’s GDP is still around 17 percent -- a far cry from the 25 percent that the government had hoped for by this time While India’s manufacturing sector has always held out promise, it’s been found wanting on delivering on it The issue with Indian manufacturing has been that policymakers have often focused on specific narrow problems without looking at the bigger picture But there is time even now to change course as we have a homegrown...