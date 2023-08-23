What is good for the Indian consumer will be good for Indian manufacturing

Highlights: The share of manufacturing in India’s GDP is still around 17 percent -- a far cry from the 25 percent that the government had hoped for by this time While India’s manufacturing sector has always held out promise, it’s been found wanting on delivering on it The issue with Indian manufacturing has been that policymakers have often focused on specific narrow problems without looking at the bigger picture But there is time even now to change course as we have a homegrown...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Thermal power capex warms up
Aug 22, 2023 / 02:45 PM IST
In today's edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: September may turn the market fortunes, rail freight traffic stutters, boycotting...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers