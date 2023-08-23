The transfer of wealth from boomers to ‘zennials’ will reshape the global economy

Aug 23, 2023 / 10:00 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

With the passing of family businesses to the next generation, the largest wealth transfer in history will reshape the global economy.

Arjun Neil Alim Over the next 25 years the world is set to become an “inheritocracy”. An estimated $100tn is currently being transferred from the baby boomer generation to their heirs and charities, according to veteran City financier Ken Costa. Almost all the assets from this wealthy cohort will pass down to people born after 1980. In his new book, The 100 Trillion Dollar Wealth Transfer, Costa looks at the risks to the liberal capitalist system from concentrating money and power...