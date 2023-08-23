English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    The transfer of wealth from boomers to ‘zennials’ will reshape the global economy

    Financier Ken Costa argues the millennials and Gen-Z generations are unsuited to managing capital because of their left-wing views

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Aug 23, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    The transfer of wealth from boomers to ‘zennials’ will reshape the global economy

    With the passing of family businesses to the next generation, the largest wealth transfer in history will reshape the global economy.

    Arjun Neil Alim Over the next 25 years the world is set to become an “inheritocracy”. An estimated $100tn is currently being transferred from the baby boomer generation to their heirs and charities, according to veteran City financier Ken Costa. Almost all the assets from this wealthy cohort will pass down to people born after 1980. In his new book, The 100 Trillion Dollar Wealth Transfer, Costa looks at the risks to the liberal capitalist system from concentrating money and power...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Thermal power capex warms up

      Aug 22, 2023 / 02:45 PM IST

      In today's edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: September may turn the market fortunes, rail freight traffic stutters, boycotting...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers