Radico Khaitan: Market share gains underpin Q1 earnings

Radico Khaitan continues to execute well both on product and business sides

Highlights: Best ever top line in Q1 FY24 Gross margins were stable YoY Looking to introduce new products ENA prices likely to rise further Stock is trading close to all-time highs Liquor manufacturer Radico Khaitan continues to execute well both on product and business sides by gaining share in a competitive industry environment. Its strengthening market position, as corroborated by its excellent first-quarter results, has sent the company's shares to all-time highs in the first week of August. A stellar quarter Radico reported phenomenal first-quarter results, including...