BRICS: The mighty dollar is secure for now

Aug 23, 2023

Sanctions that weaponise the dollar should be used sparingly, with global financial stability kept in mind

Gripes about the greenback are nothing new. A French finance minister sniped at the “exorbitant privilege” its hegemony conferred on the US nearly six decades ago. Geopolitical shifts present an opportunity to challenge the dollar’s dominance. Witness the Brics development bank’s drive to lend in local currencies. Its goal is to offer an alternative to the US-based financial order. Discontent is understandable. Sanctions on Russia highlighted the risks of holding foreign reserves in dollar-denominated assets. Currency fluctuations, notably the dollar’s...