English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    BRICS: The mighty dollar is secure for now

    But the US should not be complacent about the greenback’s primacy

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Aug 23, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    BRICS: The mighty dollar is secure for now

    Sanctions that weaponise the dollar should be used sparingly, with global financial stability kept in mind

    Gripes about the greenback are nothing new. A French finance minister sniped at the “exorbitant privilege” its hegemony conferred on the US nearly six decades ago. Geopolitical shifts present an opportunity to challenge the dollar’s dominance. Witness the Brics development bank’s drive to lend in local currencies. Its goal is to offer an alternative to the US-based financial order. Discontent is understandable. Sanctions on Russia highlighted the risks of holding foreign reserves in dollar-denominated assets. Currency fluctuations, notably the dollar’s...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Thermal power capex warms up

      Aug 22, 2023 / 02:45 PM IST

      In today's edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: September may turn the market fortunes, rail freight traffic stutters, boycotting...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers