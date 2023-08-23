Fiem: Wider adoption of LEDs, EVs the key growth driver

The Fiem management has emphasised that the company has over 80 projects at various stages of development, slated to start production within the coming three years

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Despite industry headwinds, Fiem posted a strong set of numbers in Q1 FY24 Medium- to long-term outlook is promising Increasing LED adoption and EVs to be a key growth driver Stock trading at reasonable valuations; buy with a long-term perspective Fiem Industries (CMP: Rs 1813.7; MCAP: Rs 2,390 crore), an end-to-end lighting solutions provider for two-wheelers (2Ws), posted a decent set of numbers in Q1 FY24, despite significant demand weakness. The quarterly numbers were driven by the rising share of LED lights, addition...