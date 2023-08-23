Business cycle funds are booming, but should you invest?

India is in the middle of an economic as well as business expansionary cycle.

Business cycle funds, which look to take incremental exposure to businesses that stand to benefit from the expansion in the economy, have been gaining traction over the past two years. From just one fund in December 2020, the number of business cycle funds has grown to 10 now. Indian asset management companies such as HDFC, Kotak, Axis and Aditya Birla Sun Life have come up with their schemes in the category. From Rs 518 crore assets in December 2020, the assets...