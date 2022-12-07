MCD Results | AAP shines, BJP resigns, Congress whines

Representative image (PTI)

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has appeared as the clear winner in the Delhi municipal corporation elections. However, unlike the exit poll predictions of a landslide victory for AAP, the fight was neck-to-neck. It is a significant victory for Arvind Kejriwal, and if everything goes well, AAP will get its first mayor in the national capital. This outcome will change a lot in Delhi's politics, and will impact national politics too. Meanwhile, there are several early warnings for AAP as well. It is due to the fact that neither the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nor the Congress performed poorly.

Of the total 250 seats that went to the polls, AAP has comfortably crossed the halfway mark of 126 seats. While writing this article, AAP had won 134 seats, the BJP 104 seats, and the Congress has had to settle for nine.

After this victory, AAP will be in power in both the Delhi government and the MCD. The BJP has been running the MCD for the past 15 years. The trifurcated power structure meant that it is the Centre, the state government and the MCD which runs Delhi. By winning the MCD, AAP has power in two of these three bodies, and that will considerably boost its governing capability.

If the post-election permutations and combinations continue to favour AAP, its candidate for mayor will be as powerful as the Chief Minister. With this balance of power, Kejriwal will have the opportunity to redevelop his ‘Delhi model of governance’. Kejriwal will be able to present a clear road map to the voters of other states if he gets a chance to establish a more effective model of governance in Delhi now that AAP is focusing on expanding to other states.

This election victory will strengthen Kejriwal's reputation as a politician capable of defeating the BJP on multiple occasions. In this election, the BJP launched an aggressive campaign against AAP, through its numerous chief ministers, Union Cabinet ministers, and MPs. Despite these efforts, AAP's victory demonstrates Kejriwal's success in establishing a new political paradigm.

That said, AAP must notice that it has lost ground in Muslim-dominated seats such as Mustafabad, Zakir Nagar, Abul Fazal Enclave, and other areas. In these seats, the Congress has won. It shows that Muslim voters have started to abandon AAP. This should get AAP leaders concerned about the party’s eroding voter base.

One of the most important lessons for the BJP is that it must establish a strong, credible local leader in Delhi. Losing power in the national capital does not send a good message. Similarly, the election results indicate that the people did not buy the repeated corruption-related attacks on Kejriwal and AAP. The BJP will need to focus on essential issues of development.

The saffron party can take solace in the fact that despite three consecutive terms in power, it has maintained around 39 percent of the vote share — which is an admirable feat. The BJP must revitalise its Delhi unit, failing which the impact will reflect on it in the 2023 general elections in the seven seats in the national capital.

In contrast to the 2020 assembly elections, the Congress did not perform poorly in this election. In Muslim-dominated areas as well as areas dominated by the lower-middle class, such as Aya Nagar, Nihal Vihar, among others, the party has been active. However, the grand old party, it would appear, gave up on itself and did not conduct an effective election campaign. In Delhi, the Congress has neither a tall local leader nor a strong organisation. This MCD results show that the Congress should not concede defeat prior to the elections. It is time for the party in the nation's capital to reorganise its organisation.

The results of the MCD election have opened new political doors in the capital. This is a significant responsibility for Kejriwal, and the public will closely monitor the pledges made by AAP. This victory will also give Kejriwal the confidence to expand into new states.

Whether AAP will emerge as the national alternative to the BJP is a much larger and premature question. Nonetheless, it is undeniable that over time Kejriwal has established a new, electorally-successful brand of politics. With this victory, Kejriwal has cemented his position among anti-BJP leaders in India. Kejriwal is no longer the head of a small political party ruling a half state; AAP runs two state governments, one mega municipality, and has a growing political presence in a few states.