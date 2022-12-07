Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: AAP wins 58 seats, BJP bags 48 as counting still underway; Congress trailing far behind at 4

Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Bobby Kinnar wins from Delhi's Sultanpuri
Bobby Kinnar the first transgender candidate fielded for MCD polls by the Aam Aadmi Party has won from Delhi's Sultanpuri.
Bobby Kinnar wins from Delhi's Sultanpuri
AAP wins 58 seats, BJP bags 48; Congress trailing far behind at 4
AAP wins 52 seats, BJP bags 44 as counting still underway
In latest trends, AAP crosses half way mark
BJP & AAP win 14 seats each as first MCD results out
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJP wins 10 seats, AAP 6 as first MCD results out
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: AAP slowly pulling ahead of BJP in leads as Delhi MCD counting progresses
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Mohan Garden ward | BJP's Shyam Kumar Mishra Wins
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: More wins come in
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: In the 2017 MCD polls, when Delhi voted for three -- east, north and south -- corporations, BJP emerged victorious by winning 181 of the 272 wards. AAP won 48 and the Congress got 30 seats
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: AAP wins Daryaganj, BJP gets Mohan Nagar ward
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Wards where AAP and BJP are leading
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Ex-mayor and BJP Candidate Kamaljeet Sehrawat Leads in Dwarka-B Ward
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Kirari | Leading, trailing, won, lost in ward No.37
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: We will get more than 180 seats, says AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj
We are going to get more than 180 seats. If voters favour us, we can also cross 230 seats. Mayor will be from our party. I think exit polls are pointing towards the victory of Aam Aadmi Party: AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj.
(ANI)
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Quick change in early trends as BJP takes over
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Congress leads in 5 wards
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: AAP launches new slogan on result day
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: AAP continues to maintain lead in early trends, BJP slow but catching up, Congress a distant third
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates:Counting Underway in 42 Centres
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Dy CM Manish Sisodia Visits Kejriwal's Residence
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: AAP takes early lead in high-stakes poll
Zakir Nagar results: Counting begins
AAP MLA claimed 668 not allowed to vote at polling booth as names missing from voters' list
Counting of votes begins in MCD elections
Delhi MCD election results 2022: A tight contest as counting of votes for 250 wards gets underway
Votes are being counted at 42 centres set up across the city, with the BJP and AAP locked in a tight contest, unlike a sweep predicted for the Aam Aadmi Party by exit polls. The counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections began on December 7 morning amid tight security. The ruling BJP, which is hoping to extend its 15-year-long rule in the national capital’s civic body, was locked in a tight contest with the Aam Aadmi Party looking to score gets its own "double engine" in the Capital by adding the civic body to its bag. AAP is in power in the national capital. Read more.
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: AAP wins 31 and leads on 101 seats, BJP wins 32 and leads on 74 seats as counting continues
#DelhiMCDPolls | AAP wins 31 and leads on 101 seats, BJP wins 32 and leads on 74 seats as counting continues.— ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2022
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Sounds, songs and colour at AAP office smid trends seesaw
The mood at the Aam Aadmi Party office in Delhi was celebratory Wednesday morning with patriotic songs blaring through loudspeakers and the entire premises decked up with colourful balloons as the latest counting trends showed the party just inching ahead of the BJP in the MCD polls.
A large stage has been set up for mediapersons at the Rouse Avenue office of the party.
AAP workers, nervous but hopeful, had their eyes glued to LED screens throwing the latest counting trends. They are also keeping a tab on social media and some of them were seen constantly tweeting as the final touches were being given to the office for celebrating what could be the party’s first victory in municipal polls here.
“AAP hi aayegi MCD mein is baar humko bharosa hai (We are confident the AAP will win this MCD poll),” said a party worker blowing blue and yellow balloons at the office.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to address people after the results. (PTI)
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: People of Delhi will take revenge for the manner in which Delhi CM indulged in corruption & betrayed them: Adesh Gupta
I trust people of Delhi. We raised issues, exposed AAP's corruption & revealed their failures. We're going to come to power in MCD, for the 4th time: Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: In latest trends, AAP crosses half way mark
AAP wins 31 and leads on 101 seats, BJP wins 32 and leads on 74 seats as counting continues.
Congress wins 4, leads on 6 and Independent candidates win 1 and lead on 1.
BJP & AAP win 14 seats each. AAP currently leads in 132 seats and BJP leads in 103 seats, as the counting of votes continues.
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: "Lotus Will Bloom", Says BJP's Ravi Kishan On Civic Polls
"Lotus will bloom, just wait. The people have rejected Arvind Kejriwal. Counting is still on," says Ravi Kishan, BJP MP
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJP & AAP win 14 seats each as first MCD results out
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJP wins 10 seats, AAP 6 as first MCD results out
- The BJP has won 10 seats and the AAP six in the MCD polls, according to the State Election Commission, as the counting of votes continues. - The counting of votes polled in the December 4 MCD elections commenced at 8 am Wednesday at 42 counting centres across Delhi amid tight security. Sultana Abad of the AAP won the Jama Masjid ward, while the party's Sarika Chaudhary defeated Congress' Farhad Suri by a margin of 244 votes in the Daryaganj seat. - The BJP's Alka Raghav emerged victorious in Laxmi Nagar by a margin of 3,819 votes, while the party's Rohini D candidate Smita also registered a win. - The AAP's Ankush Narang has won from the Ranjeet Nagar seat.