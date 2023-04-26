English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily at No Cost till 30th April.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    L&T's orderbook in a sweet spot, will elections play spoilsport?

    L&T’s overseas contribution in total orders has been rising too, with the Middle-East playing a significant role in order flows

    Vatsala Kamat
    April 26, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST
    L&T's orderbook in a sweet spot, will elections play spoilsport?

    Highlights L&T’s robust order book gives strong revenue visibility over next two years Order book is more than twice the annual revenue Street is factoring in slowing of order flows in the run up to general elections L&T’s diversified clientele helps weather sectoral business cycles Shares of the company are trading at rich valuations Infrastructure giant Larsen and Toubro's  shares have been range bound in the last several quarters in spite of robust performance in the bounceback from COVID-19. A 30 per cent year-on-year (yoy) jump...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Pricey bets and side-effects for investors

      Apr 25, 2023 / 02:10 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Ipca's acquisition of Unichem, branch banking makes a comeback, AI not a threat...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers