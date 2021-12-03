Jobs have come back, but what kind of jobs?

The January-March 2021 quarter was the time when the economy was opened up after the first wave of the pandemic. It was supposed to be a time for consumption to revive and jobs to come back. Did that actually happen? The government’s Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) of jobs in urban India for the Jan-March 2021 quarter indeed shows a marked improvement. For workers of all ages, the unemployment rate was 9.4 percent in the Jan-March 2021 quarter, well below...