English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    It’s no longer a given that China will become the world’s largest economy

    Markets need to recognise that the country is not reverting to its old economic and financial playbook 

    Mohamed El-Erian
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Sep 8, 2023 / 01:11 PM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    It’s no longer a given that China will become the world’s largest economy

    China’s underwhelming economic performance so far in 2023 can be attributed to two major factors: a lacklustre recovery following the easing of stringent zero-COVID restrictions, and more persistent and structural growth challenges

    Economists and Wall Street analysts have been disappointed in China’s economic performance, holding out hope that this might prompt the government into a stimulus effort similar to the one seen in 2008. This, in turn, would reinvigorate domestic growth and restore China as a key engine of global expansion. However, the more likely scenario is continued weak growth. The primary policy question now is how quickly the government will shift away from stimulus measures to a faster fundamental overhaul of...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Oil boils again

      Sep 7, 2023 / 02:45 PM IST

      In this edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India bats for inclusive global growth, renewables spending set to leapfrog, fossil ...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers