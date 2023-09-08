It’s no longer a given that China will become the world’s largest economy

Sep 8, 2023 / 01:11 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

China’s underwhelming economic performance so far in 2023 can be attributed to two major factors: a lacklustre recovery following the easing of stringent zero-COVID restrictions, and more persistent and structural growth challenges

Economists and Wall Street analysts have been disappointed in China’s economic performance, holding out hope that this might prompt the government into a stimulus effort similar to the one seen in 2008. This, in turn, would reinvigorate domestic growth and restore China as a key engine of global expansion. However, the more likely scenario is continued weak growth. The primary policy question now is how quickly the government will shift away from stimulus measures to a faster fundamental overhaul of...