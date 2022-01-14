It's advantage Indian IT as global inflation paves way for price hikes

A key takeaway from the December quarter (Q3 FY22) results of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys results is a positive shift in the pricing commentary. Inflation in the US, Europe has hit record levels on supply-chain constraints and demand imbalances. The environment is making customers amenable to price increases. “Broadly, we are seeing large enterprises for the first time in a very long time are seeing inflation in their daily environment and so are more open to having these discussions (on pricing),” Salil Parekh, chief executive...