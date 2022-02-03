Interview | Bank of America’s Amish Shah on why India’s valuation premium appears justified

Union Budget 2022-23 fired up equity markets with its growth-oriented capital expenditure (capex) to power economic growth. But as market analysts pored over details, there have been concerns that the capex outlay for FY2023 in many key areas is flat when compared to the year before. However, Amish Shah, Managing Director and Head - India Research, Bank of America (BofA) Securities clarifies that capex growth is pegged at a healthy 13 per cent over last year. This, if translated into on-the-ground execution, can help...