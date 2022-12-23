India must step up Iran ties despite tough challenges

Representative image

On July 31, India and Iran celebrated 'Chabahar Day'—a day marked to commemorate the partnership between the two countries at the Chabahar port—with a fair bit of fanfare. Significantly, it was not just officials from India and Iran who were present at the celebrations in Mumbai, but also the ambassadors of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and the consul general of Afghanistan. The gathering underscored the importance of Chabahar and Iran to India’s trade and diplomatic strategy—a path as...