    The Eastern Window: How to stop Myanmar from acting as China’s spying arm

    There is strong evidence that China is building a spying station at the Great Coco Islands in Myanmar to watch the Indian military base. The question is how to stop Myanmar from cooperating with China, given its dependence on Chinese trade and investments

    Saibal Dasgupta
    April 10, 2023 / 08:45 AM IST
    The essential question is whether it will be possible to persuade Myanmar to refuse Chinese requests for use of its soil for spying and military activities targeting India

    Highlights After Sri Lanka and Nepal, India is worried Myanmar may be used by China for military purposes There is evidence that China is building a spy station at the Great Coco Islands, 55 kms from the Andaman Islands India has taken up the issue with Myanmar Myanmar has denied any such activity China is Myanmar’s biggest trade partner. But Myanmar does not want to be dependent on China  After battling against efforts to establish a Chinese naval presence in Sri Lanka, Indian diplomats are now...

