    How much of a threat is El Nino to the Indian economy?

    While an El Nino certainly has an adverse impact on the farm economy, there isn’t a tight correlation between the strength of the phenomenon and the damage caused. And government policy can curb the inflationary effect on food prices

    Manas Chakravarty
    June 12, 2023 / 08:47 AM IST
    It’s very uncertain how much of an impact a strong El Nino will have on agricultural output, although there’s bound to be some negative impact

    Highlights This century, we had moderate El Ninos in 2002-03 and 2009-10 and a very strong one in 2015-16 The strength of El Nino isn’t tightly correlated with the total monsoon rainfall over India It’s very uncertain how much of an impact a strong El Nino will have on agricultural output, although there’s bound to be some negative impact In 2015-16, private consumption growth actually went up In 2002-03, wholesale prices of food products went up by a mere 1.7 percent, in 2009-10, they...

