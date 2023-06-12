How much of a threat is El Nino to the Indian economy?

It’s very uncertain how much of an impact a strong El Nino will have on agricultural output, although there’s bound to be some negative impact

Highlights This century, we had moderate El Ninos in 2002-03 and 2009-10 and a very strong one in 2015-16 The strength of El Nino isn’t tightly correlated with the total monsoon rainfall over India It’s very uncertain how much of an impact a strong El Nino will have on agricultural output, although there’s bound to be some negative impact In 2015-16, private consumption growth actually went up In 2002-03, wholesale prices of food products went up by a mere 1.7 percent, in 2009-10, they...