Hindustan Unilever: Parent’s ambition could take it into uncharted waters

HUL does not face the growth problems that Unilever faces in developed markets. But Unilever’s growing appetite for a consumer health business may pull HUL along with it

Ravi Ananthanarayanan
January 17, 2022 / 01:27 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever: Parent’s ambition could take it into uncharted waters

Source: Reuters

If you were to ask Hindustan Unilever’s shareholders what the company should do to secure its long term growth, getting into consumer health products is unlikely to feature in the top answers. But that may well be where it is headed, if Unilever’s ambition of acquiring GSK’s consumer health business is fulfilled. Unilever has made three approaches to GSK to acquire its consumer health business—which is anyway due to be demerged in mid-2022—with the latest one on December 20 valuing...

