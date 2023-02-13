Going after digital dominance: Can the government get a grip on it?

Representative image

Highlights The biggest problem with tech regulation is rapidly changing technology It can also be argued that there is plenty of competition between Big Tech companies Small is not necessarily beautiful, as far as innovation is concerned The great economist Joseph Schumpeter argued that monopolies do not stifle competition Traditional businesses too are rapidly creating their own platforms Any law to regulate Big Tech will therefore have to tread warily The government has set up a 16-member panel to draft a separate Competition Act for digital...