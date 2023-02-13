Going after digital dominance: Can the government get a grip on it?

Highlights The biggest problem with tech regulation is rapidly changing technology It can also be argued that there is plenty of competition between Big Tech companies Small is not necessarily beautiful, as far as innovation is concerned The great economist Joseph Schumpeter argued that monopolies do not stifle competition Traditional businesses too are rapidly creating their own platforms Any law to regulate Big Tech will therefore have to tread warily The government has set up a 16-member panel to draft a separate Competition Act for digital...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Pakistan’s worsening economic crisis and the geopolitical muddle
Feb 10, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: How markets interpret MPC's latest rate revision, Big Tech battle for chatbot s...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers