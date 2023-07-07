English
    Equity investors, pay close attention to crude oil

    Oil producing countries want prices to move up. But that’s a risk for India’s import bill and inflation and in turn, for richly-valued equities

    Ananya Roy
    July 07, 2023 / 08:23 AM IST
    China’s economic recovery has disappointed markets and the Eurozone has slipped into a recession, thereby countering the impact of production cuts

    Russia recently joined the ranks of OPEC countries by announcing crude oil production cuts. This is a marked change in the country’s strategy. After going on the offensive in Ukraine and getting slapped with economic sanctions, Russia resorted to selling huge volumes of crude to China and India at capped prices. Both sides benefited from this transaction, so why is Russia cutting production now? What does this mean for crude oil’s trajectory and more importantly, what does it mean...

