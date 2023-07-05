Economic agenda of the BJP government: Spending pattern has all the pointers

Spending on agriculture, as a percentage of total expenditure, is much higher in 2022-23 than in 2012-13

Are the BJP government’s economic priorities different from those under the previous UPA regime? Politicians say a lot of things, but what matters is if they are willing to put the money where their mouths are. What then have been the central government’s spending priorities under the BJP regime and how different are they from those of the previous government? An analysis of central government expenditure gives us some clues. (image) The accompanying chart compares the percentage share in total...