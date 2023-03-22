English
    Does the gold rally have legs?

    The immediate trigger for a move in gold, on either side, will come from the Federal Reserve's monetary policy

    Shishir Asthana
    March 22, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST
    Weakness in US bond rates pulled the Dollar index lower, pushing gold prices higher.

      Highlights Gold is back in the limelight as global financial markets are in turmoil With banks falling, gold is becoming an asset of choice Central banks continue to buy gold after record purchases in 2022 Gold ETFs witnessing inflows of $1 billion after 10 consecutive weeks of outflow     European and American banks have triggered an interest in gold. The failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the US and Credit Suisse in Europe has shaken the confidence of investors in these banks. Gold...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers