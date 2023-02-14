English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Container shipping costs plunge as consumer spending declines

    Global maritime trade has fallen to a shadow of pandemic peak as high inflation and reopenings hit goods purchases

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 https://www.ft.com/content/d739cd47-e434-43c3-9b4e-472bcef4abaf / Feb 14, 2023 / 12:13 PM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Container shipping costs plunge as consumer spending declines

    Demand has plunged as inflation surged, triggering a severe cost of living crisis in several economies and leading central banks to attempt to restrict spending with higher interest rates. (Representative image)

    Oliver Telling and Valentina Romei in London and Richard Milne in Copenhagen The price of shipping goods on vital global trade routes has fallen 85 per cent below its peak as the cost of living crisis hits consumer spending and pandemic-related supply chain disruption eases. This month it cost $1,444 to ship a standard 40ft steel container from eastern China to the US west coast at short notice, according to shipping data specialist Xeneta, down from a peak of $9,682 in...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Lithium deposits in India: Better late than never

      Feb 13, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Rahul Gandhi gets image makeover but needs allies, can government solidify its ...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers