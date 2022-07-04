Choosing Draupadi Murmu as its presidential candidate is a masterstroke by the BJP

Draupadi Murmu with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: Twitter @DraupdiMurmuBJP)

By nominating Draupadi Murmu as their candidate for the 16th Presidential election, the BJP has stolen the show from the opposition even before the election result is out. As the BJP and its allies, along with regional parties such as the YSRCP of Andhra Pradesh, the BJD of Odisha and the JDU of Bihar have declared their support for Murmu, she already has the required numbers. But that is not the only gain--the very choice of the candidate has put...