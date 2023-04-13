Chart of the Day: Two-wheeler sales growth to outpace passenger vehicles

Two-wheeler growth rates between FY2023 and FY2025 look more stable

Auto sales continue to grow across categories, although some moderation in growth rates is expected in the years ahead. Consensus from brokerages points to a 15-18 per cent compounded annual growth rate across passenger vehicles (PVs), two-wheelers and medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCVs) between FY2023 and 2025. (image) The chart shows that among the three sub-segments, two-wheeler sales growth on an annual basis, is expected to outpace that of PVs that were ruling the roost so far. Two-wheeler growth...