English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Free Credit Report: Take the First Step Towards Financial Well-being with Credit Score in just 2 Clicks!
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Chart of the Day: Sunnier days for kiranawalas, but dark clouds are gathering

    A recovery in rural FMCG demand is lifting kiranas’ growth in FMCG sales but El Nino’s risk to rural incomes could play spoilsport

    Moneycontrol Opinion
    September 05, 2023 / 10:03 AM IST
    Chart of the Day: Sunnier days for kiranawalas, but dark clouds are gathering

    If the premiumisation trend that has supported FMCG earnings in recent years shows some fatigue, only rural markets have the ability to save the day

    The backbone of India’s FMCG market is the wide network of kirana stores that dot the country’s cities and villages. This backbone had fallen on tough times with sales declining in the traditional trade channel while formats such as modern trade and e-commerce gained. But the doughty kiranawalas are regaining their form. NIQ data shows that FMCG sales through the traditional trade channel grew by 6.2 percent in Q2’2023 (calendar year), an improvement over the 1.9 percent in Q1. The...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Uday Kotak is not riding into the sunset anytime soon

      Sep 4, 2023 / 02:59 PM IST

      In today's edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Indian foreign policy needs a rejig, high demand for MGNREGA signals a job crunch...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers