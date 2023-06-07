Chart of the Day: India Inc’s sales growth at inflation crossroads

Sales growth can become inflated because of rising prices

One of the features of a high inflation era is higher nominal sales growth, giving the impression of business being in high spirits if you don’t adjust for price hikes. Even with low volume growth, as seen in FMCG companies for instance in recent quarters, value sales growth is quite healthy. Now, the past few years have seen inflation accelerate and that has had an impact on sales growth and the question facing investors is whether a deceleration in inflation...