Budget Snapshots: Housing market is active, but sops to sustain demand are critical

Given that the general elections are around the corner, industry is expecting some incentives for aspiring home owners (Representative image)

Notwithstanding the increase in home loan rates, calendar year 2022 saw a smart bounce back in home sales. Also Read: Our Complete Budget Coverage A report by Knight Frank states that sales in the top eight cities jumped to a nine-year high, recording a 34 per cent growth over the year before. This implies that until December, the demand momentum was strong in home sales. Factors such as work-from-home and low interest rates fuelled demand. (image) As inventory levels started declining and...