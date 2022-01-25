MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Budget Chart of the day | The poor quality of government expenditure

Capital expenditure as a percentage of GDP has risen in the past two years, but more needs to be done

Moneycontrol Opinion
January 25, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST
Budget Chart of the day | The poor quality of government expenditure

In the last two years, the central government's capital expenditure as a proportion of GDP has been rising. That's a good sign - this is money that will go towards asset creation and building infrastructure. (image) In general, the central government's track record on capex has been poor - below 2 percent of GDP. This is because most of the expenditure is on the revenue account used for paying salaries and wages and servicing interest payments. An increase in capital expenditure...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Dizzy valuations of startups face a litmus test

    Jan 24, 2022 / 03:26 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Mphasis sitting pretty, Yes Bank on the mend, ICICI Bank’s pitch for rerating, Budget Chart of the Day, the Eastern Window and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers