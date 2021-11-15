MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Bringing G-Secs to the lay investor

Opening up the G-Sec market for retail investment will meet a felt individual investor need for a truly balanced portfolio 

Subir Roy
November 15, 2021 / 12:11 PM IST
Bringing G-Secs to the lay investor

Representational image.

The retail direct scheme of the Reserve Bank of India allows an opportunity for the first time to retail investors to directly invest in government securities, both in the primary and secondary markets. The government’s aim in launching this scheme is to make it easier for ordinary investors to invest in government securities and thereby help broaden the debt market in general and the government securities market in particular. The sense in the market is that the move is in...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Investors in IPOs should not shut eyes to profitability

    Nov 12, 2021 / 05:02 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The Weekly Tactical, vaccination hits a bump, Zee ad-ding it up, rupee on its toes, model for young entrepreneurs and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers