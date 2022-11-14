Bond is back

Representative Image

Highlights Bond yields are much higher now than they were in the past three years The real interest rate is no more negative At current levels, the entire bond yield curve from 3 months treasury bill to a 30-year government bond is trading above the expected inflation level 3-10 year maturity government bonds trading above 7.25% certainly look attractive for long-term fixed-income allocation But volatility will continue The last two years have been extremely challenging for fixed-income investors in India. RBI’s rate cuts and...