English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @999 INR just for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Bond Index Inclusion – A reality check!

    Inclusion in global bond indices has led to the 10-year government bond yield coming down, at a time when global bond yields are rising. But even if the inclusion happens, it's unlikely to lead to large inflows immediately

    Pankaj Pathak
    September 09, 2022 / 12:49 PM IST
    Bond Index Inclusion – A reality check!

    Representative image.

    **** -The Indian bond markets are eagerly looking forward to the inclusion in global indices -Bond yields have come down in anticipation -But in the short-term, India may not get a large weight in the index -With liquidity being tightened, the external environment is not conducive for inflows -Once monetary policy in the developed world turns, we may see strong inflows Amidst all the gloom in the global bond markets, Indian bond investors have found something to be excited about. Last month, investment Bank Goldman...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Fed officials show markets the mirror

      Aug 19, 2022 / 05:15 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Axis Bank’s key pivot, climate action gets a reality check, Voltas goes for a trade-off, a trading formula for steady returns and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers