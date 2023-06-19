Billionaires find big wins in big government

Jun 19, 2023 / 11:43 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Since the billionaires own most of the financial assets, they gained the most. The world has its first 12-figure tycoons, and some of the biggest fortunes are now rising in countries with the biggest governments, like France.

In 2010, amid the global boom in billionaire fortunes, I began combing the annual Forbes list for clues to which countries were most vulnerable to anti-rich populist revolts. When I last published the results in 2021, warnings were flashing red for France, where billionaire wealth was rising fast and concentrating in family firms such as LVMH, the luxury goods conglomerate. Earlier this year, LVMH chair Bernard Arnault was a prime target of Paris protests when demonstrators rallying against pension reform...