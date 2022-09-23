Banking on real money in the virtual world

(Representative image)

This week, I took my first trip into the metaverse. Not to play a game, or buy an NFT or attend a virtual concert — but to visit a bank, the centenarian Union Bank of India, to be precise. In July, UBI had become the first Indian bank to step into the metaverse with its virtual lounge, Uni-verse. As experiences go, it wasn’t bad. Instead of my podgy, pot-bellied self, I got to choose a trim, jeans-clad avatar. One enters...