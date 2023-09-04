Bank credit growth has slowed, but there’s no reason to worry

Bank advances shot up sharply as the economy recovered from the effects of the pandemic in 2022 and what we’re seeing now is just a normalisation of growth

Amid indications of strong momentum in the Indian economy, a jarring note is being struck by data on bank credit. The accompanying chart compares growth in credit outstanding between 24th March and 28th July this year (basically this financial year) and growth between 25th March and 29th July in 2022 (roughly FY23 till end-July). The data have been muddied by the HDFC Bank—HDFC merger, but the RBI has thankfully adjusted the numbers for this effect and the figures given...