Are smart contracts smart enough for India?

If NFTs, with their sky-high price tags and often low-brow provenance (“Bored Apes”, anyone?) are at one end of the crypto hype spectrum (the end that has people raising their eyebrows in incredulity), at the other end are “smart contracts”, a relatively boring concept but one that underpins much of the blockchain ecosystem. In fact, most apps that are built on the blockchain are essentially an agglomeration of smart contracts, each of which performs a specific task. A smart contract...