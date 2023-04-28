A hung Assembly would be disservice to Karnataka 

Highlights: Pre poll surveys are predicting a hung house at May 10 assembly elections, an unsavoury outcome for the state An unclear verdict would mean resort politics and horse trading ahead of government formation Among the three parties the JD(S) has more to lose as both the Congress and the BJP have mounted a concerted attack on its bastion in the Old Mysuru region Karnataka is still the preferred destination for foreign investors and has also emerged as India’s hub for its growing...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Oil prices under pressure again
Apr 27, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Overseas migration is a no-brainer, mall revenues register a strong rise, the e...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers