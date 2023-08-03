Tata Consumer Products Enters Kashmiri Saffron Segment with Premium Grade 1 Saffron under its Himalayan Brand

Saffron is graded on a scale of 1 to 4 based on its quality, with Grade 1 being the most superior grade.

Tata Consumer Products (TCP), the consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella, today announced its entry into the premium Kashmiri saffron category under its provenance brand – Himalayan. This launch is in line with the Company's focus on expanding into new categories with differentiated products with strong quality credentials.

With the launch of Grade 1, 100% pure Kashmiri saffron, the brand Himalayan is extending its existing product portfolio comprising of Natural Mineral water, Honey, and Fruit Spreads into this new category. Himalayan is directly sourcing the Grade 1 Kashmiri saffron, recognized for its purity and quality, from the picturesque valleys of Kashmir.

The superiority of Kashmiri saffron lies in it widely being recognized as one of the best in the world. It surpasses saffron sourced from other regions like Iran which is a major exporter to India in terms of its high concentration of key compounds crocin, safranal and picrocrocine giving it a deep red colour and distinct aroma. Kashmiri Saffron has a crocin content of 8.72% vs Iranian Saffron has 6.82% as per Quality Control Lab, Directorate of Agriculture, J&K making it more beneficial for consumer's well-being.

Given the adulteration prevalent in the category, there is a trust deficit in the saffron category in India and a lack of awareness among consumers on how to distinguish between the varieties available in the market. Saffron is graded on a scale of 1 to 4 based on its quality, with Grade 1 being the most superior grade.

Each pack of Himalayan Saffron establishes its quality credentials by not only beautifully capturing visually the process of how Saffron is processed but also comes enabled with a first-of-its-kind AI-enabled QR code. Consumers can scan the code for an authentic Himalayan experience which virtually transports them to Kashmir Valley.

In addition, they can see for themselves the "Kashmiri origin, purity & Grade 1 Quality certificate” from a NABL accredited lab for their pack by entering the batch number on the pack. For more information, consumers can type in their queries regarding saffron in the ChatGPT-powered section. They can also explore saffron recipes and learn how to test the purity of saffron at home, further augmenting this unique experience.

Commenting on the launch, Vikram Grover, MD NourishCo Beverages Limited, a fully-owned subsidiary of Tata Consumer Products, said, "We are thrilled to introduce Grade 1 Kashmiri Saffron under the Himalayan brand. Trust is paramount in the saffron category, and we firmly believe that Himalayan’s heritage and commitment to quality make it the ideal choice for consumers. Furthermore, our unique QR code-enabled experience, allows us to offer our consumers an unparalleled Himalayan experience and unmatched trust assurance."

Himalayan Elevation Kashmiri Saffron will be available across India in select premium outlets, leading e-commerce channels, and Tata Consumer's own D2C platform – Tata Nutrikorner www.tatanutrikorner.com. The 1 g pack of Himalayan saffron is priced at Rs. 650 (MRP incl. of all taxes), while the 0.5 g pack is priced at Rs. 370 (MRP incl. of all taxes). About Tata Consumer Products Limited Tata Consumer Products Limited is a focused consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella.