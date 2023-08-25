Restaurant review | Barfly, Goa's first Agave bar is all about sharing plates and timelessness

The outdoor seating at Barfly, Assagao, Goa.

Capturing the elegance of Portuguese architecture, reimagined in a modern setting, Barfly stands as a testament to beauty in simplicity. So, sit back and soak up the atmosphere, as you sip Agave-based cocktails and tuck into inventive global food or “gourmet casual” as Chef Tarun Sibal, the Founder-chef, prefers to describe it. Conceived by Karrtik Dhingra, Shyaam Khurana, Bipin Sibal and Tarun Sibal, Barfly offers a contemporary dining experience immersed in old-world charm.

Design and décor

Grazing room at Barfly, Assagao, Goa.

While the high ceilings and walls are slapped with rustic décor elements, cosy well-designed rooms, sunny art-deco lighting and plentiful greenery outdoors, add to the Mediterranean colour palette.

The Candle Room touted to be the Private Dining Room is a proper nod to chic Assagao. Equally stylish but exuding abundant warmth, is the Barfly commune's grazing table, to be operational from October.

The expansive space with multiple sections and thoughtfully planned rooms and an al fresco bar, encourage social interaction — each offering a distinct experience. The vibe is relaxed and unmistakably, friendly.

The cozy yet, spacious Agave Bar — the first in Goa — is unmistakably the piece de resistance.

Food & beverage

The global menu with a creative direction by Chefs, Tarun Sibal and Viraf Patel, is a winsome ground for conversations. Encompassing a mouth-watering array of global dishes, integrating both local and international ingredients, it offers the best of “collaborative cuisine” synonymous with Chef Sibal, a la Titlie.

Barfly Sourdough Tartine-grilled cheese toast at Barfly, Assagao, Goa.

I embarked upon a gastronomic voyage with a Barfly Sourdough Tartine- grilled cheese, which was reminiscent of the comforting cheese toast of yore and the green kimchi added zest and crunch. These also come in palate-pleasing combinations like avocado, mushroom and even buttered crab.

The chilled, Compressed watermelon salad, although well-executed and invigorating, appeared a tad impractical, as one was expected to rush through it to enjoy the flavours.

The 48-hour Chaunac, oozing freshness, slathered in a creamy tahina miso, yet, soft and firm, was a flavour-bomb, while, the Hummus with French Onion Glaze and Whole Wheat Pita, was a medley of exciting textures ensconced in familiar flavours.

My conclusion — deliciousness is at the heart of proceedings at Barfly. The flavour-driven small plates are for sharing, but you could well, polish these off, yourself.

Vegetarian options abound (Roasted Beetroot, Vegan Adna kebab) and carnivores will not be left wanting either. Read Apple-braised pork belly and Seared squid.

Seafood Ajilio at Barfly, Assagao, Goa.

Several small plates later, I moved on to my Barley Risotto with Seasonal Vegetables. Moreish and satiating, it offered a distinct bite and an apt creaminess that enveloped my palate.

There’s Seven Spice Roast Chicken with Fattoush — a truly indulgent feast, among the large plates. Vegetarians can opt for the Grilled haloumi or perhaps a Portobello steak.

Less is more, is clearly the mantra here and the balanced complexity in a mere mouthful, in each dish is hard-to-miss.

Among desserts, the Bananamisu, featuring banana sponge, vanilla infused mascarpone, coffee ice cream, and salted caramel, is a work of art, yet, decadent, while the light coconut milk, Pana cotta with mango jaggery and latik crumbs, wowed my palate with its simplicity.

The beverage programme, which houses two specialty bars, is at the very heart of Barfly. With a cocktail menu developed by Vikram Achanta of Tulleeho, the two bars, prove to be the perfect spot for cocktail aficionados and a haven for Agave enthusiasts.

Cereza cocktail at Barfly, Assagao, Goa.

The Tales from the Villa: Elevated Classics is all about a range of handmade cocktails thoughtfully created to complement the food. The Melon Negroni, inspired by a captivating villa story, infused with Bulldog Gin and green melons, offering a slightly bitter twist on the iconic Negroni, is inventive.

The Agave bar, outdoors, pays respect to the Columbian exchange. Uniting traditional techniques with innovative twists, the bartenders at Barfly, skilfully craft cocktails that showcase the diverse flavours and complexities of agave-based spirits. The Caprese, an excellent combination of Patron Reposado tequila, basil, and cherry tomatoes, brings a tasteful fusion of old and new flavours and is a standout offering.

At Barfly, there’s Chef Sibal’s characteristic “warmth” and “joy” on the plate. He delivers his promise, yet again.

Where: Anjuna Mapusa road, Saunto Vaddo, Assagao, Goa 403507

Timings: 1pm–1 am

Phone: 9209196700

Cost for two: Rs 3,000 plus taxes approx., with alcohol