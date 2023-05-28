5 must-try Kolhapuri dishes

Kolhapuri Thali from Kolhapur, Maharashtra. (Photos: Wikimedia Commons)

Are you ready to sweat it out? No, it isn’t an intense workout that one is talking about, but the fiery, palate-tickling and flavourful Kolhapuri cuisine. Here are our 5 recommendations:

Kolhapur, a princely state ruled by the Bhonsle dynasty was merged with the Indian Union in 1949. A unique blend of spices known as kanda-lasun masala (onion-garlic mix), impart a boldness to the cuisine of this district in the south-west of Maharashtra, amid the mighty Sahyadri mountains.

Food researcher Chinmay Damle elaborates, “This masala, like most other spice-mixes, was not used in the traditional Marathi kitchen. The concept of purity and the unavailability of spices prohibited women from making and storing spice-mixes. The kanda-lasun masala was also used as a chutney called tikhat.”

This cuisine is synonymous with non-vegetarian dishes and spicy rassas (runny gravies). And mutton forms an intrinsic part of a Kolhapuri meal.

One can’t visit Kolhapur and not sample the Pandhra rassa, Tambada rassa, Mutton lonche, Kolhapuri misal and Kolhapuri kat. Food options in Kolhapur may be plenty but these five dishes are a must-try for every gourmand. Know what they are composed of:

Pandhra Rassa

No Kolhapuri thali or taat is complete without a vati or bowl of this white, delicately spiced, flavourful broth. A plethora of spices like ginger, garlic, coriander boiled in mutton stock resulting in a thin, soup-like gravy or rassa is what this popular Pandhra Rassa comprises. Mumbai-based home-chef Reshma Mane of Every Aroma Caterers, who hails from Kolhapur, says, “The white broth is made with a vatan of coconut, cashews and poppy seeds. This is spiced with green cardamom, cloves, star anise and pepper.”

According to Damle, the inclusion of pandhra rassa in the thali, dates back to the 1950s-60s.

He adds, “Rassa (tambda or pandhra) made with chicken is also a recent phenomenon. Mutton has always enjoyed popularity over chicken though.”

Tambda Rassa

The red colour of this gravy gets its hue from the local chilli called Sangli sanam. This bold, spicy and robust gravy is the perfect accompaniment to rice and the oil, or tarri floating on top, is a key characteristic. Damle quips, “The tambda rassa served in restaurants earlier would typically have mutton pieces. These days tambda rassa does not have mutton and is served separately.” It is believed that tambda rassa preceded pandhra rassa in a traditional thali.

Kolhapuri Misal

Kolhapuri Misal here served with pav, though it's usually served with bread.

A breakfast favourite, Kolhapuri misal is distinct and differs from its Puneri cousin. According to food blogger Kannan, Kolhapuri misal is generally fiery and packs a punch. It is made using the Kolhapuri kanda-lasun masala, which comprises dried red chillies, dry coconut or khopra and a bunch of flavourful whole spices.

While the usal is typically made using moong, cooked with coconut, the farsaan on top is made of fried sev. Reshma adds, “The sev is fine, not the fafda kinds, with chana dal mixed in it.”

The dish is finished with kat, or a red-fiery gravy, which is poured on top, adding the requisite heat. Sometimes, there are thin potato slices in the misal. Again, what sets this misal apart is the way it is served with sliced bread and not pav.

Kolhapuri Kat

Kolhapuri kat vada

According to Damle, “Kat is the thin, soupy water obtained after making puran. The word comes from the Kannada word kattu, which means soup or extract of lentils. It is a red-hot fiery soup made with dry coconut, onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, garam masala, and oil. Many believe that kat is the real star of misal and gives it a distinctive taste.”

Apart from being added to a misal, the Kolhapuri kat is often used to dunk a vada in the popular combo, kat vada.

Mutton Lonche

Kolhapuri mutton lonche

Mutton on the bone, fried to perfection and tossed in dry coconut masala, along with ginger, garlic, khus khus (poppy seeds), seasame seeds, red chili powder, haldi and kanda-lasun masala, is what makes this popular and sought-after pickle, mutton lonche. Generally enjoyed with bhakri, it is sometimes a part of a meal with rice, too.