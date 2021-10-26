MARKET NEWS

India

Winter Session of Parliament likely to be held from November 29 to December 23

The government may introduce key financial sector bills, including the one to facilitate privatisation of public sector banks.

Moneycontrol News
October 26, 2021 / 08:44 PM IST
Parliament's Winter Session will most likely be held from November 29 to December 23, reported news agency ANI on October 26.

The government may table two financial sector bills, including the one to facilitate privatisation of public sector banks, during the session. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the privatisation of the PSBs while presenting the Budget 2021-22.

Amendments in the Banking Regulation Act, 1949,Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970, and the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1980, for privatisation of banks are likely.

ALSO READ: Old Parliament 'unsafe'; new building, Central Vista Avenue to be completed on time: Hardeep Puri

Apart from this, amendments to the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) Act, 2013, may also be tabled. The amendment will help separate the National Pension System Trust (NPS) from the PFRDA for ensuring universal pension coverage.

In 2020, the Winter session of Parliament was not held due to COVID-19, and all the subsequent sessions — Budget and Monsoon — ended earlier than usual.
#Nirmala Sitharaman #Parliament #PFRDA Act #public sector banks #Winter Session
first published: Oct 26, 2021 08:44 pm

