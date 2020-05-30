App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 30, 2020 06:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Will place draft e-commerce policy in public domain for comments soon: DPIIT Secretary

DPIIT Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra said the e-commerce is a fast emerging sector and it is difficult to predict where it will go in the next couple of years.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) will very soon put a draft for e-commerce policy in the public domain to seek views and comments, a top government official said on Saturday.

DPIIT Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra said the e-commerce is a fast emerging sector and it is difficult to predict where it will go in the next couple of years.

The country do not have e-commerce policy and now the department is currently working on this, he added.

Close

The government in February last year had already released a draft national e-commerce policy, proposing setting up a legal and technological framework for restrictions on cross-border data flow and also laid out conditions for businesses regarding collection or processing of sensitive data locally and storing it abroad.

related news

Several foreign e-commerce firms have raised concerns over some points in the draft pertaining to data.

The secretary said that after releasing of the draft in February 2019, general elections happened and also lot of issues came up in the draft policy .

It is now recognised that the country should have a definite, clear, and coherent policy, which is keeping in tune with the requirement of the society and service providers, he noted.

He was speaking at Rajasthan STRIDE virtual conclave, which was organised by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of Rajasthan. Mohapatra was replying to a question by DST Secretary Mugdha Sinha about the future of e-commerce as an industry and its role in the economy.

"So, the e-commerce policy firstly should lay down a very clear policy on what is data; what kind of data the e-commerce companies can use; how the  citizens' right of privacy can be protected; how the e-commerce data when it is being leveraged for other purposes, other commercial benefits accrue to the e-commerce data holder; how citizens like you and me can have access to those benefits.

"Secondly, there are lot of counterfeit and inferior products and violation of various safety standards. How can these be taken care of, how can consumer rights be protected. We have now finalised a (draft) e-commerce policy, very soon we will put in the public domain. That time we will request all of you to give comments on how to improve on the content of the draft e-commerce policy," he added.

Mohapatra said the sector is going to stay, its progress can not be halted, but at the same time citizens' rights should be protected and the laws of the land should prevail.

"So, that is how the e-commerce policy is being formulated," he said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 30, 2020 06:15 pm

tags #Business #DPIIT #e- commerce industry #Economy #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Lockdown 5.0 | Hotels, restaurants to reopen from June 8; health ministry to issue SOP soon

Lockdown 5.0 | Hotels, restaurants to reopen from June 8; health ministry to issue SOP soon

Lockdown 5.0 | Government extends lockdown in containment areas till June 30

Lockdown 5.0 | Government extends lockdown in containment areas till June 30

Lufthansa accepts tweaked demands by Brussels over state bailout

Lufthansa accepts tweaked demands by Brussels over state bailout

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.