    WATCH: Western Railway’s longest skywalk connecting Bandra Terminus to Khar road in Mumbai

    A 314-metre-long and 4.4-metre-wide skywalk connecting Bandra Terminus to Khar station was opened for public on July 1

    July 05, 2022 / 12:49 PM IST
    (Image: Twitter/Western Railway)

    (Image: Twitter/Western Railway)


    Western Railway has opened its longest skywalk from Khar Road railway station to Bandra Terminus, offering passengers a comfortable walking option. “A 314 m long & 4.4 m wide skywalk connecting Bandra Terminus to Khar station has been opened for the convenience of passengers. It will enable passengers to reach Bandra (T) directly by deboarding at Khar station & taking south FOB. It is connected with all platforms of BDTS,” WR tweeted last week.

    Earlier passengers travelling by suburban trains had to either get down at Bandra or Khar Railway Station to reach Bandra Terminus by walking.

    Commissioned on July 1, the new skywalk was built with an estimated cost of Rs 14 crore, reported Free Press Journal, quoting Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Western Railway. Around 510 MT structural steel, 20 MT Reinforcement steel and 240 cum of concrete was used for the construction, he said.

    The skywalk will connect all the foot over bridges (FOBs) of the Bandra Terminus.  “Now a total of seven FOBs and Skywalks has been commissioned in the Mumbai suburban section of the Western Railway in the financial year 2022-23,” Thakur was quoted as saying.
    Jul 5, 2022
