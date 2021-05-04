MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

West Bengal Election Result 2021 | Nandigram returning officer didn't order recount as he feared for life: Mamata Banerjee

Hitting out at the Election Commission, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that the BJP would not have crossed the 50-seat mark if the poll panel had not helped it.

PTI
May 04, 2021 / 10:43 AM IST
West Bengal Election Result 2021 | Nandigram Assembly Constituency: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal Election Result 2021 | Nandigram Assembly Constituency: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on May 4 that the returning officer of Nandigram assembly constituency did not order recounting of votes even after she demanded it as he feared for his life.

Addressing a press meet, Banerjee reaffirmed she will move court over the election result in the constituency where she lost narrowly to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari. Banerjee made public a purported SMS from the RO to an official in the office of the state's Chief Electoral Officer, where he voiced fear he could face dire consequences if he ordered recounting, and may even have to die by suicide. "How can EC reverse Nandigram result after formally announcing it? We will move court against this," she said.

"Why was the server down for four hours? We are willing to accept people's mandate but if the result of one place has anomalies, there may be something beyond what place has anomalies, there may be something beyond what appears. We have to seek the truth," she added.

Hitting out at the Election Commission, she claimed that the BJP would not have crossed the 50 seat mark if the poll panel had not helped it.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the 2021 assembly election here
PTI
TAGS: #Assembly Election 2021 #EC #India #Mamata Banerjee #Politics #west bengal #West Bengal Election 2021
first published: May 4, 2021 10:40 am

Must Listen

Serum Institute won’t provide pre-ordered vaccine before May 15 as their priority is Centre: Punjab Health Minister

Serum Institute won’t provide pre-ordered vaccine before May 15 as their priority is Centre: Punjab Health Minister

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.