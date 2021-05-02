MARKET NEWS

West Bengal Election Result 2021 | Jamuria Assembly Constituency: Ex-JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh trailing as per early trends

Bengal Assembly Election Result 2021 | Jamuria constituency: In one of the remaining Left strongholds, the CPI(M) has pitted Aishe Ghosh against TMC's Hareram Singh and BJP's Tapas Kumar Roy.

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2021 / 08:43 AM IST
Former JNUSU chief Aishe Ghosh (File image: Twitter/@aishe_ghosh)

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 Jamuria LIVE Updates: The seat witnesses a three-cornered contest between former JNU Students' Union (JNU) president and Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate Aishe Ghosh, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Hareram Singh and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Tapas Kumar Roy.

The counting of votes in West Bengal, where the eight-phased assembly polls ended on April 29, began on May 2. As per the initial trends, Ghosh was trailing in postal ballot votes in Jamuria assembly constituency as of 8.40 am.

The trends are based on the initial round of vote count and may swing either ways as the counting of votes progresses.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the 2021 Bengal assembly election result

The Jamuria seat since 2011 was held by CPI(M) leader Jahanara Khan. The party, however, decided to replace her with Ghosh, who was a key face of the anti-CAA-NRC protests in the state. The 26-year-old scholar is also one of the youngest candidates in this elections.

The BJP, which has fielded Roy, was confident of a victory as the Jamuria assembly segment, which falls under the the Asansol parliamentary seat, was swept by the party in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Apart from West Bengal, the counting of votes are also currently underway in the states of Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the Union territory of Puducherry.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the 2021 assembly election here
TAGS: #Aishe Ghosh #Assembly Election 2021 #BJP #CPI(M) #India #Politics #TMC #West Bengal Election 2021
first published: May 2, 2021 08:43 am

