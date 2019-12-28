App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 28, 2019 05:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

We can make greater progress if Centre gives funds: Pondy CM

Addressing a meeting of the ruling Congress cadre during its 135th foundation day celebrations, he said, "The Centre had already appreciated the achievements of Puducherry in health, good governance and maintenance of law and order."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Saturday said the union territory could still make greater progress if the Centre provided sufficient funds to the territorial government to meet its commitments.

Addressing a meeting of the ruling Congress cadre during its 135th foundation day celebrations, he said, "The Centre had already appreciated the achievements of Puducherry in health, good governance and maintenance of law and order." The Department of Personnel and Administrative affairs of the Centre had adjudged Puducherry as the best among the Union Territories in key sectors. Narayanasamy said Puducherry could make still greater progress if the Centre met the fiscal requirements of the union territory without giving room for 'political passions'.

"Our progress would also be faster if the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi abstained from giving trouble and pinpricks to the government', he said.

Taking a dig at the NDA government for the implementation of the 'injurious and ill-conceived CAA,' he said the Act held the threat of causing a split among the people on the basis of religion.

'I have already made it clear that Puducherry government would not implement the CAA come what may', he added.

PWD Minister A Namassivayam and member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Puducherry V Vaithilingam were among those who hit out at the Centre for its alleged short-sighted approach to various issues of importance.

AICC secretary Sanjay Dutt and Ministers and legislators of Puducherry were among those present.

First Published on Dec 28, 2019 05:47 pm

tags #Economy #India

