App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 09:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Want a paid internship? Nestle launches virtual programme, offers 1,000 openings

The registrations for the internship programme will begin from July 8 and will remain open for the next three days

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Nestle India has launched a virtual internship programme for graduates in the final year of any discipline as well as post-graduates, The Economic Times reported.

The programme, called ‘Nesternship’, will offer virtual internship opportunities to 1,000 young talents across diverse education backgrounds over the next four months. It will go live on August 1, upskilling 250 interns every month till the end of November.

An interested candidate can apply either through Internshala, an online platform for internship and training, or refer to the official social media handles of Nestle India (on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram) and send in their applications.

Close

The registrations for the internship programme will begin from July 8 and will remain open for the next three days.

related news

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of various parameters including marks in Class 10 and 12, graduation score, previous internships and experience, if any.

‘Nesternship’ will also focus on enhancing the soft skills of the interns through pre-recorded learning sessions, and will also run a CV clinic for the interns to help them better their employability.

Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestle India, told the publication that the internship will help in skill-development of interns, and that they will be paid a stipend as well as get a certificate on the successful completion of the programme.

“We also have young mentors for our interns within the organisation to ensure a smooth experience and genuine learning,” Narayanan added.
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 09:59 pm

tags #India #jobs #Nestle India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.