Want a paid internship? Nestle launches virtual programme, offers 1,000 openings

Nestle India has launched a virtual internship programme for graduates in the final year of any discipline as well as post-graduates, The Economic Times reported.

The programme, called ‘Nesternship’, will offer virtual internship opportunities to 1,000 young talents across diverse education backgrounds over the next four months. It will go live on August 1, upskilling 250 interns every month till the end of November.

An interested candidate can apply either through Internshala, an online platform for internship and training, or refer to the official social media handles of Nestle India (on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram) and send in their applications.

The registrations for the internship programme will begin from July 8 and will remain open for the next three days.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of various parameters including marks in Class 10 and 12, graduation score, previous internships and experience, if any.

‘Nesternship’ will also focus on enhancing the soft skills of the interns through pre-recorded learning sessions, and will also run a CV clinic for the interns to help them better their employability.

Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestle India, told the publication that the internship will help in skill-development of interns, and that they will be paid a stipend as well as get a certificate on the successful completion of the programme.

“We also have young mentors for our interns within the organisation to ensure a smooth experience and genuine learning,” Narayanan added.