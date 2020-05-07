Live now
May 07, 2020 02:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Vizag Gas Leak LIVE Updates: Andhra CM reaches Vishakhapatnam, to visit those affected
Live updates of the situation unfolding in and around Vizag, Andhra Pradesh following a major gas leakage at LG Polymers' facility. The death toll due to the incident is rising and hundreds have been hospitalised.
At least eight people have died and about hundreds more have been hospitalised after a major gas leak at an LG Polymers plant in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam earlier today. Emergency services have evacuated villages and cordoned off a three-kilometre radius.PM Narendra Modi has taken stock of the situation and assured all possible assistance to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Catch the latest updates here:
Vizag gas leak LIVE Updates | Visakhapatnam District Medical & Health Officer Tirumala Rao: Nine people have died due to the gas leak and 300 others are admitted at various hospitals.
Vizag gas leak LIVE update | ENC of Indian Navy provides 5 more Portable Multifeed Oxygen Manifolds sets to King George Hospital (KGH). Technical Teams from Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam (NDV) are at KGH to assist in quick installation to provide Oxygen to a large number of patients affected by a gas leak from LG Polymers. The Portable Multifeed Oxygen Manifold system was designed to enable one jumbo size Oxygen Bottle to supply Oxygen to six patients concurrently for COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)
Vizag gas leak LIVE update | JUST IN: Principal Secretary to PM Dr PK Mishra held a high-level review meeting with Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary, NDMA, NDRF, Director AIIMS and medical experts on Vizag gas leak situation. He has directed to send a team of experts to Visakhapatnam and also measures for relief, rescue and short term as well as long term medical impact. Detailed press briefing on it to be held at National Media Centre in Delhi at 2.15 pm today. (ANI)
Vizag gas leak LIVE update | JUST IN: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has reached Vishakapatnam to assess the response regarding the LG Polymers gas leak. (CNN News18)
What is styrene?
Styrene is a chemical used to make synthetic rubber and resins.
Vizag gas leak LIVE update | Hours after the styrene gas leak around 2.30 am from the multinational LG Polymers Plant at RR Venkatapuram village near Visakhapatnam, scores of people could be seen lying unconscious on sidewalks and near ditches, raising fears of a major industrial disaster.
Among the dead was a child and two people who fell into a borewell while escaping from the vapours from the plant, getting ready to reopen after the lockdown. (PTI)
Vizag gas leak LIVE update | The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation has put out an advisory on Twitter, asking people to wear a wet cloth or mask, eat banana and jaggery and drink milk to neutralise the effects of the gas.
Vizag gas leak LIVE update | Eight people, including a child, were killed and over 100 hospitalised after a major gas leak at a polymer plant in Visakhapatnam today.
The gas leak impacted villages within a five kilometer radius of the plant, according to officials. (PTI)
Vizag gas leak LIVE update | NDRF’s Regional Response Centre is already at the spot, they have been working since morning and evacuation work is almost complete. The injured are also being treated: SN Pradhan (NDRF, DG) tells CNN-News18.