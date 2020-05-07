Vizag Gas Leak LIVE Updates: Andhra CM reaches Vishakhapatnam, to visit those affected

At least eight people have died and about hundreds more have been hospitalised after a major gas leak at an LG Polymers plant in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam earlier today. Emergency services have evacuated villages and cordoned off a three-kilometre radius.

PM Narendra Modi has taken stock of the situation and assured all possible assistance to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.