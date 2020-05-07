App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 01:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vizag gas leak: AP govt asks people not to panic, launches helplines

A major leak from a polymer plant near Visakhapatnam impacted villages in a five-km radius, leaving six people dead and scores of citizens suffering from breathlessness and other problems

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: ANI
Image: ANI

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday appealed to people of Visakhapatnam not to panic and cooperate with authorities working to bring under control the situation following a gas leak from a chemical plant there.

A major leak from a polymer plant near Visakhapatnam impacted villages in a five-km radius, leaving six people dead and scores of citizens suffering from breathlessness and other problems in an early morning mishap that raised fears of a serious industrial disaster.

In a series of tweets, IT and Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said a helpdesk has been set up at the department of industries' general manager's office in Visakhapatnam.

Close

People can get in touch with Deputy Director S Prasada Rao on his mobile numbers 7997952301 and 891923934, and another officer R Brahma on 9701197069, he said.

related news

"We have instructed authorities concerned to take required measures on war footing. Village evacuations are underway. Request citizens not to panic and cooperate with authorities," Reddy tweeted.

The villages around the LG polymers unit from where the gas leaked are being evacuated, he said.

The state government is in touch with the Visakhapatnam district collectorate and management of LG polymers, he said, and added, "sources say, it is not an LPG leak, and the situation is being brought under control”.

The minister said a dedicated team will provide all assistance and also a team of the industries department is at the site, manning rescue operations.

"Request all, not to panic, and help us tide over this," Reddy appealed to people.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 7, 2020 01:22 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh #India #Visakhapatnam #Vizag Gas Leak

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Maharashtra Congress bears travel expenses of 4,627 migrant workers

Maharashtra Congress bears travel expenses of 4,627 migrant workers

Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 1 crore ex gratia for constable who died of COVID-19

Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 1 crore ex gratia for constable who died of COVID-19

Coronavirus lockdown | 70% Indian firms still have cash to pay employees for next 2 months: EY report

Coronavirus lockdown | 70% Indian firms still have cash to pay employees for next 2 months: EY report

most popular

Drop airlines! Here are top 10 stocks based on Warren Buffett's investment methodology

Drop airlines! Here are top 10 stocks based on Warren Buffett's investment methodology

Vizag Gas Leak LIVE Updates: Andhra CM reaches Vishakhapatnam, to visit those affected

Vizag Gas Leak LIVE Updates: Andhra CM reaches Vishakhapatnam, to visit those affected

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.